Pennsylvania OZ Sparx Ignites Change With New “Dead Bodies” Video

OZ Sparx, born Shem Adams, is an emerging Philadelphia recording artist originally known for his affiliation with OBH head honcho AR-AB. Now rebranded and renamed 510 Music Group, the new star addresses the current social landscape in the compelling new song, titled, “Dead Bodies.” Supporting the recent passing of multiple gun violence deaths, OZ Spark is eager to convince the world he is ready to be a leader the next generation needs.

Directed by DrewFilmedIt, the video addresses today’s social injustice. OZ tackle the subject of mass murder in his hometown of Philly, Sparx reflects on the friends he’s lost to gun violence and the importance of self-protection. “Dead Bodies” is OZ Sparx’s most impactful release yet and the perfect origin point for any newfound fan.

Vibin, Slidin, N’ Connivin, 18-track collective, includes appearances by 2KBaby and JGreen. Along with “Dead Bodies,” the project features hot songs “YSL” and “Knock.”

“Dead Bodies” is available now via EMPIRE/510 Music Group. For everything OZ Sparx, follow him on Instagram. Watch it now.