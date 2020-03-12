Livingston shares new single and lyric video, “Home”

Seventeen year old up-and-coming artist Livingston has shared a brand new single called “Home.” It’s the latest track from the self-taught singer/songwriter/producer/engineer and is accompanied with an official lyric video, as well.

Livingston commented on the track, explaining: “‘Home’ is a cry for help. There was a time last year where I felt really overwhelmed and not equipped to overcome the obstacles in front of me. Growing up seeing my peers leading model lives academically and socially, I felt like I wasn’t cut out to achieve the same things. I was convinced I wasn’t good enough to be a great son, get into the best school, and make something of myself. I wrote this song when I realized that home exists for a reason, and no matter where I was, I had somewhere to run back to.”

The new single follows “Fairytale,” which was released last month and served as the debut single for the Elektra Records signee.

