Tegan and Sara announce 2020 North American tour

Grammy-nominated Tegan and Sara have just announced their plans to return to the road this for an extensive tour of North America this summer. The duo will continue to tour in support of their latest album, Hey, I’m Just Like You, which came out last year via Sire Records.

The 40-date run will kick off in Spokane, Washington at the Knitting Factory Concert House on May 18th and then wraps up on September 2nd at Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, March 13th at 10am local time.

Check out all of the announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

Leg 1 with Georgia (*) and Jackie Mendoza (+)

May 18 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Concert House * +

May 19 Missoula, MT The Wilma * +

May 20 Boise, ID Knitting Factory Concert House * +

May 21 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre * +

May 24 San Diego, CA SOMA +

May 26 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren * +

May 27 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre * +

May 30 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre * +

Jun 01 Kansas City, MO The Truman * +

Jun 02 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant * +

Jun 03 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre* +

Jun 06 Chicago, IL Riviera Theater +

Leg 2 with IDER (*) and Claud (+)

July 30 Portland, OR Oregon Zoo Amphitheater * +

Aug 01 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium * +

Aug 05 Houston, TX Warehouse Live – Ballroom * +

Aug 06 Dallas, TX House of Blues * +

Aug 07 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater * +

Aug 10 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit * +

Aug 11 Cleveland, OH House of Blues * +

Aug 13 Toronto, ON Rebel Complex *

Aug 14 Montreal, QC MTELUS *

Aug 15 Boston, MA House of Blues *

Aug 17 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall * +

Aug 18 New York, NY Pier 17 *

Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore *

Aug 22 Washington, DC The Anthem *

Aug 24 Richmond, VA The National * +

Aug 25 Norfolk, VA Norva * +

Aug 28 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theater * +

Aug 30 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl * +

Sep 01 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall * +

Sep 02 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle *