Today, Morgan Wade has announced that she will be releasing her new album, Psychopath, on August 25th. It is the follow-up to her wildly successful 2021 album, Reckless, and pre-orders can be found here.

In addition to sharing the news of the album announcement, Wade has also shared the album’s title-track, which can be found below.

“Regardless of what people say about ‘Psychopath,’ I’m proud because I feel like it showcases where I’m at with my second album,” said Wade. “I have no choice but to be authentic. And I have to feel what I feel. And right now, I’m really feeling the music.”

“Psychopath” as a song can be traced as far back as the weeks leading up to the release of Reckless a few years back. A one-take meditation on “being so engrossed in someone, it’s like “What the hell was I doing before I met you? I don’t even fucking know!” But that being said, don’t let the title fool you. “When you look at the title, you don’t assume that’s a love song. But it is,” Wade says. “I kinda dig that.”

Wade has been no stranger to the road throughout the first quarter of 2023 on her headlining “NO SIGNS OF SLOWING DOWN TOUR,” which sold out 35 shows for more than 40,000 tickets sold. She was a highlight at last month’s Stagecoach Festival, where the Desert Sun named her one of the “six women who dominated” the weekend.

She is also in the midst of a sold-out UK headline tour, playing venues three times the size of her visit here last year.