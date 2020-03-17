Words From A Waldman: John James Ryan, Jr. Helps Rank Saves The Day’s Albums and Say Three Words About Each Release

Shalom. We’re at week 3 of 3 with JJR. Week one was all about TGUK. Week two was all about TMMB. Week 3 is about the good kind of STD: SAVES THE DAY. We each said three words about each release because we’re clever:

9. 9 (2018)

JJR: Saves The Day.

SW: Nine is new.

8. Can’t Slow Down (1998)

JJR: Deciding to tour.

SW: Sometimes, New Jersey.

7. Sound The Alarm (2006)

JJR: Hell is here.

SW: Angry and punchy.

6. Under The Boards (2007)

JJR: Get fucked up.

SW: Get fucked up.

5. In Reverie (2003)

JJR: What went RIGHT.

SW: The Beatles record.

4. Saves The Day (2013)

JJR: Remember. Supernova. Verona.

SW: Genius pop rock.

3. Daybreak (2011)

JJR: Deranged and desperate.

SW: Underrated STD album.

2. Through Being Cool (1999)

JJR: All-star album.

SW: Forever so cool.

1. Stay What You Are (2001)

JJR: Stay What You… SW: Are wins this.

Make your own playlist and stay what you are.