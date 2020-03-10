Words From A Waldman: John James Ryan, Jr., Assists In Ranking The Mighty Mighty Bosstones’ Extensive Discography

John and I love ska-core, the devil, and more. Read why below:
10. Pin Points And Gin Joints (2009)
SW: Nah nah nah nah nah.
JJR: Track 2.
SW: Yup.
JJR: I really liked this album on my first listen. It plays out even better live!
SW: I wrote it.
JJR: “Nah Nah Nah Nah Nah” is now a part of the Bosstones’ permanent live catalog.
SW: No words. Just music.
9. Don’t Know How To Party (1989)
JJR: What a debut from a band that is STILL quite impossible to categorize…
SW: I think that the Mighty Mighty Bosstones definitely knew how to party.
JJR: I saw a scene in Clueless that proved that someday I suppose ago.
SW: I’m not a prude, I’m just highly selective.
8. The Magic of Youth (2011)
JJR: LIKE A SHOTGUN!
SW: We’ve spoken about this; that’s your favorite song on this album.
JJR: It looks like you have the upper hand.
SW: Just being open and honest, John.
JJR: Speaking of which, this album always felt like it was written and recorded long ago, and subsequently released approximately a decade later. I guess it was the…
SW: (interrupting) Magic of youth?
JJR: Yup.
7. More Noise and Other Disturbances (1991)
SW: I’m normally an awfully quiet person, but I’ll say this right now: More Noise and Other Disturbances is a solid sophomore album. Solid.
JJR: (raises glass of water) I’ll drink to that!
SW: That’s some high quality H2O.
JJR: Still here, sincere.
SW: Everready.
JJR: East coast, fuck you!
SW: Bouncing Souls = happiness. Sidebar: H2O covered “Someday I Suppose”. Sidebar part two: Let’s get off of water and let’s get on cowboy coffee.
JJR: YEE HAW!
6. Pay Attention (2000)
SW: PAY ATTENTION! PAY ATTENTION!
JJR: Let me be.
SW: All things considered, this album is quite underrated. I wish that Pay Attention wasn’t the band’s last major label record.
JJR: So sad to say. Island Records should’ve allowed them to release another album on the label.
SW: I guess I know more now.
JJR: This is a record that I used to listen to while driving over the bridge to Fire Island. (pauses) I’m glad that I paid attention.
SW: (laughs)
5. Question The Answers (1994)
JJR: Scott, we should talk.
SW: John, pay attention: “Kinder Words” is possibly a top ten ska-punk song for me. Actually, remove the word possibly from that sentence. I have pictures to prove it.
JJR: Were you wearing a hell of a hat in ‘em?
SW: Yes.
JJR: Well that’s a hell of a hat you were wearing.
4. While We’re At It (2018)
SW: I love when I write an album ranking retrospective article, and the band’s newest release trumps several older ones. While we’re at it, let’s face it!
JJR: Absolutely RIGHT.
SW: I see what you did there. The EAST ends.
JJR: I see what YOU did there. I feel like we’re closer to SOMEWHERE.
SW: I see what YOU did there. We’re… unified.
JJR: Absolutely RIGHT.
3. Don’t Know How To Party (1993)
SW: I am! By the way, the band’s number three album is number three on this list.
JJR: AND, the third track on this album is the title track.
SW: WHOA! I guess almost anything goes.
JJR: That rhymes with “Someday I Suppose”.
SW: You’re a man without rival, John.
JJR: Holy smoke! You’re my brother, Scott.
2. Let’s Face It (1997)
SW: Mainstream AND incredible.
JJR: The world was desensitized. That’s…
SW: A hell of a hat you were wearing?
JJR: THE IMPRESSION THAT I GET!
SW: Nevermind me.
JJR: (laughs) MTV embraced this sound, this band, and my generation.
SW: Let’s face it: Let’s Face It is a great album.
JJR: Let’s face it: Let’s Face It is a near perfect album.
SW: But there can only be one number… one.
-
A Jackknife To A Swan (2002)
JJR: A jackknife.
SW: To a swan.
JJR: The Bosstones are kings of ska-core, just without the castle.
SW: I gotta go!
JJR: Go big.
So I did. I went big. We went big. If you dislike this article, you can’t win. If you like this article, shit outta luck. Here is a playlist that we both agreed on. Enjoy.
P.S. Check out Keep Flying. This band helps keep ska alive in 2019.