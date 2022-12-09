MOD SUN has just released his newest single, “SEXOXO,” which features rising pop/rock sensation Charlotte Sands. It is the fourth song released from his upcoming album, God Save the Teen, which will be released on February 3 via Big Noise, and follows the previously released “Perfectly Imperfect,” “Rich Kids Ruin Everything,” and “Battle Scars.”

“SEXOXO” opens with a short sequence form the 1940 movie His Girl Friday, and explores the haunting intersection of your past and present and moving on in life to find true happiness.

“For me, every great song has a haunting quality,” MOD SUN shares. “A place where past and present can live together. The lyrics of ‘SEXOXO’ are just that…moving on, starting again, happiness, sadness, fear, and excitement. It’s all there. This song was created on a rainy day in the mountains of California and that landscape will always be ingrained in this song. I think Charlotte Sands is on the road to super stardom, she has an incredibly unique voice and when you see her perform the quality of her artistry triples. I needed her to sing on this song, there was no one else that could give the haunting quality that I was looking for but her. I think this song is really special and will only get better with time. The message is clear and sometimes saying exactly what you’re thinking is far better than trying to coat it in clever metaphors…that is ‘SEXOXO,’ straight to the point.”

“Working with MOD SUN is truly such an amazing experience,” Charlotte Sands says. “He is a constant stream of positive energy and creativity and anyone who is around him gets the privilege of witnessing his brilliance. I’m so excited to release a song with him and am grateful to get to be a small part of his journey.”

Tour dates:

Feb. 19—Sacramento, CA—Goldfield Trading Post Roseville

Feb. 21—Portland, OR—Hawthorne Theatre

Feb. 22—Seattle, WA—Neumos

Feb. 23—Vancouver, Canada—Rickshaw Theatre

Feb. 25—Edmonton, Canada—Union Hall

Feb. 27—Salt Lake City, UT—The Depot

March 1—Denver, CO—Summit Music Hall

March 3—Lawrence, KS—The Granada

March 4—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

March 5—Chicago, IL—Bottom Lounge

March 7—Detroit, MI—Saint Andrews Hall

March 9—Cleveland, OH—Agora Theatre & Ballroom

March 10—Toronto, Canada—Phoenix Concert Theatre

March 12—Montréal, Canada—Théâtre Corona

March 14—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club

March 15—New York City, NY—Irving Plaza

March 17—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl Philly

March 19—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore

March 21—Atlanta, GA—The Masquerade

March 22—Nashville, TN—Eastside Bowl

March 26—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Culture Room

March 28—Dallas, TX—South Side Music Hall

March 29—Houston, TX—RISE Rooftop

March 30—Mesa, AZ—Nile Theater

April 2—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre