Today, Mod Sun has released his highly anticipated, powerful, and poignant new single, “Battle Scars.” The song was first teased on social media nearly three years ago, and fans have been waiting patiently ever since.

“Battle Scars” is a pop-punk ballad that proudly wears its heart on its sleeve, as Mod Sun uses his own personal story to connect with everyone who has been stuck in a destructive cycle and ultimately came out better on the other side.

Expanding on the inspiring new track, Mod Sun explains,”I’ve been building up to this song for over two years. I made it at a turning point in my life when I felt I needed to change everything…the way I was living and the people surrounding me. I felt really bad about myself at the time and was stuck in a routine of toxicity. I got together with an amazing group of people that helped me tell the story. It’s about having the strength to wake up and make yourself proud, but you can’t do that until you look your demons in the eye. Sometimes you just have to leave everything behind and start all over again. I was dealing with addiction for a decade. I was in relationships that I knew were destroying who I really was. I was slowly dying everyday and I had to break the cycle. I know how many people deal with this everyday so my only hope is that this song can give people the courage to move on. I’m releasing this song now because I really feel like I’m on the other side of it, I went to war with myself and came out on top. I’m so proud of where I am today and this song really helped me get there.”

“Battle Scars” follows “Perfectly Imperfect” and “Rich Kids Ruin Everything”as the third release from Mod Sun’s upcoming album. It will soon be accompanied by a video featuring Zach Villa (American Horror Story), who also starred in the stoner comedy Good Mourning that MOD co-wrote, co-directed and starred in alongside frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly. The ensemble cast includes Megan Fox, Pete Davidson, Whitney Cummings, Dove Cameron, GaTa & more.

Check out all of his upcoming tour dates below with Blackbear and Palaye Royale.

Aug 27 – Audacy Oceanfront Concerts (Virginia Beach, VA)

Sep 5 – Coca-Cola Roxy (Atlanta, GA)*

Sep 7 – The Anthem (Washington, DC)*

Sep 8 – The Fillmore Philadelphia (Philadelphia PA)*

Sep 10 – Leader Bank Pavilion (Boston, MA)*

Sep 11 – The Greens on the Rooftop at Pier 17 (New York, NY)*

Sep 13 – Marquee Theatre (Tempe, AZ) (Palaye Royal)^

Sep 15 – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts (San Antonio, TX)^

Sep 16 – South Side Music Hall (Dallas, TX)^

Sep 17 – Warehouse Live (Houston, TX)^

Sep 19 – The Ritz – FYF (Tampa, FL)^

Sep 21 – Buckhead Theatre (Atlanta, GA)^

Sep 23 – Firefly Music Festival 2022 (Dover Heights, DE)

Sep 25 – Webster Hall (New York, NY)^

Sep 27 – Wildhorse Saloon (Nashville, TN)^

Sep 28 – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation (Newport, KY)^

Sep 29 – Kemba Live! (Columbus, OH)^

Sep 30 – HISTORY (Toronto, Canada)^

Oct 1 – Saint Andrews Hall (Detroit, MI)^

Oct 3 – First Avenue (Minneapolis, MN)^

Oct 4 – House of Blues Chicago (Chicago, IL)^

Oct 6 – The Rave/Eagles Club (Milwaukee, WI)^

Oct 7 – The Admiral Theatre (Omaha, NE)^

Oct 8 – Summit Music Hall (Denver, CO)^

Oct 11 – Showbox SoDo (Seattle, WA)^

Oct 12 – Roseland Theatre (Portland, OR)^

Oct 15 – Whitney Peak Hotel (Reno, NV)^

Oct 17 – Ace of Spades (Sacramento, CA)^

Oct 18 – The Fillmore (San Francisco, CA)^

Nov 6 – Hollywood Palladium (Los Angeles, CA)^

Nov 19 – Wonderfront Music Arts Festival (San Diego, CA)

* w/ blackbear

^ w/ Palaye Royal