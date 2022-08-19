Platinum-certified and twice GRAMMY-nominated Michigan rock powerhouse I PREVAIL have come ROARING back with their new album TRUE POWER on Fearless Records.
Available on all platforms HERE.
The band will also embark on the “TRUE POWER” tour this fall. Pierce The Veil and Fit For a King will support. Yours Truly will appear on the first leg, while Stand Atlantic will appear on the second leg.
I PREVAIL ON TOUR:
LEG 1:
WITH PIERCE THE VEIL, FIT FOR A KING, + YOURS TRULY:
9/9 — Asbury Park, NJ — Stone Pony Summer Stage
9/10 — Danville, VA — Blue Ridge Rock Fest*#
9/11 — Pittsburgh, PA — UPMC Events Center
9/13 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
9/14 — Oshkosh, WI — Oshkosh Arena#
9/16 — St. Paul, MN — Myth Live
9/17 — Ralston, NE — Liberty First Credit Union Arena#
9/18 — Wichita, KS — Wave#
9/20 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion
9/21 — San Antonio, TX — Tech Port Center#
9/23 — Lubbock, TX — Lonestar Amphitheater#
9/24 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom
9/25 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall#
9/27 — St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live
9/28 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
9/29 — Lake Buena Vista, FL — House of Blues
10/1 — Silvers Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/2 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17
10/4 — Montreal, QC — L’Olympia#
10/5 — Toronto, ON — Rebel
10/7 — Ft. Wayne, IN — The Clyde Theatre
10/8 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/9 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
*I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date
#Non-Live Nation Date
LEG 2:
WITH PIERCE THE VEIL, FIT FOR A KING, + STAND ATLANTIC:
10/22 — Las Vegas, NV — When We Were Young Fest*
10/23 — Las Vegas, NV — When We Were Young Fest*
10/24 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
10/26 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic
10/28 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
10/29 — Las Vegas, NV — When We Were Young Fest*
10/31 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
11/1 — Boise, ID — Revolution Concert House and Event Center
11/2 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
11/4 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
11/6 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater
11/8 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave#
11/9 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory
11/11 — Cleveland, OH — Agora Theatre
11/12 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/13 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
11/15 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues
11/18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/19 — Cambridge, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/20 — Buffalo, NY — Buffalo Riverworks#
11/22 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore
*I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date
#Non-Live Nation Date