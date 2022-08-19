Platinum-certified and twice GRAMMY-nominated Michigan rock powerhouse I PREVAIL have come ROARING back with their new album TRUE POWER on Fearless Records.

Available on all platforms HERE.

The band will also embark on the “TRUE POWER” tour this fall. Pierce The Veil and Fit For a King will support. Yours Truly will appear on the first leg, while Stand Atlantic will appear on the second leg.

I PREVAIL ON TOUR:

LEG 1:

WITH PIERCE THE VEIL, FIT FOR A KING, + YOURS TRULY:

9/9 — Asbury Park, NJ — Stone Pony Summer Stage

9/10 — Danville, VA — Blue Ridge Rock Fest*#

9/11 — Pittsburgh, PA — UPMC Events Center

9/13 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

9/14 — Oshkosh, WI — Oshkosh Arena#

9/16 — St. Paul, MN — Myth Live

9/17 — Ralston, NE — Liberty First Credit Union Arena#

9/18 — Wichita, KS — Wave#

9/20 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion

9/21 — San Antonio, TX — Tech Port Center#

9/23 — Lubbock, TX — Lonestar Amphitheater#

9/24 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

9/25 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall#

9/27 — St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live

9/28 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

9/29 — Lake Buena Vista, FL — House of Blues

10/1 — Silvers Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/2 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/4 — Montreal, QC — L’Olympia#

10/5 — Toronto, ON — Rebel

10/7 — Ft. Wayne, IN — The Clyde Theatre

10/8 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/9 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

*I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date

#Non-Live Nation Date