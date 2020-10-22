A Story Told pay homage to their roots on new single, “On and On”

West Virginia-based pop-rock band A Story Told formed bak in 2013, and have always prided themselves on never staying the same for too long. With a sound that has been influenced by bands such as blink-182, Third Eye Blind, and One Republic, they’ve often pushed their sound forward with each release.
Their debut album, Keep Watch, came out in March 2016, which was quickly followed up by Good Looks, which dropped in October 2017. Along the way, A Story Told had made appearances at festivals such as Warped Tour and Four Chord Music Festival, and had done their fair-share of regional tours in the states.
Despite a short break, A Story Told — comprised of Alex Chaney (Vocals), Josh Allen (Guitar), Jason Lieser (Guitar), and Casey Hardman (Drums) — is currently in the studio working on their upcoming third full-length album.
While the album isn’t done, the band have been releasing singles to keep fans held over, as “Home for the Summer,” “Now Now Now,” and “Messed Around” all found the band leaning more towards their pop-dominated influences. However, today they released a new single, “On and On,” which is a high-energy pop-punk song that pays homage to their influences and beginnings as a band, while providing a modern twist.
“We’re constantly seeking the next best moment we know will last forever, but end up getting stuck in the repetition of the memories that made us who we are,” says Chaney on what lyrically inspired the track.
Listen to the new single from A Story Told below.