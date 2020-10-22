A Story Told pay homage to their roots on new single, “On and On”

West Virginia-based pop-rock band A Story Told formed bak in 2013, and have always prided themselves on never staying the same for too long. With a sound that has been influenced by bands such as blink-182, Third Eye Blind, and One Republic, they’ve often pushed their sound forward with each release.

Their debut album, Keep Watch, came out in March 2016, which was quickly followed up by Good Looks, which dropped in October 2017. Along the way, A Story Told had made appearances at festivals such as Warped Tour and Four Chord Music Festival, and had done their fair-share of regional tours in the states.