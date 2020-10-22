Valencia comes out of hibernation for new single, “Weight of the World”

It’s been a while since Valencia has made some noise in the music industry. Always one of the most underrated bands in the alternative scene, though, they’ve maintained a loyal and dedicated following — and today, they’ve rewarded those who have stuck around for them.

The band has released a new single called “Weight of the World,” which will appear on the 10th anniversary edition of their last album, Dancing With a Ghost. The new anniversary addition will feature other previously unreleased b-sides and demos from Valencia, and will be released this Friday, October 23rd via I Surrender Records.

In addition to Dancing With A Ghost (10 Year Deluxe Jawn), Valencia and I Surrender Records have also launched a limited edition “Weight of The World” 7″ in celebration of the 15th anniversary of This Could Be A Possibility, the band’s debut studio album. The 7” will feature “Weight of The World” as well as an acoustic version of the band’s best-known single, “The Space Between.” Pre-orders can be found here.

“‘Weight of the World’ is a song that has been floating around for many years in the Valencia camp, but was never fully realized until now,” the band shares. “While looking back at the song we noticed the lyrics are more relevant than ever. The line “At your lowest point you start to see yourself and can begin to grow” really defines the current state we’re living in.”

They continue: “The world may seem awful but the opposite way to look at that is how amazing it is that society has seemingly hit rock bottom and can finally see its flaws. At the bottom, we have become painfully aware of the need to grow and evolve and the only way out is up. We need to be better for each other’s sake, let alone ourselves and the weight of the world.”