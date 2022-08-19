Corey Harper has burst onto the scene opening for a wide-range of artists like Justin Bieber, Niall Horan, Julia Michaels, and Noah Kahan. Just last month, Harper announced that he would be releasing his long-awaited debut album, Future Tense, on September 23rd via Range Music/Virgin.

Today, Harper has released the third-track from his new album, “Still Need to Love You,” a heady and intimate reflection on a past relationship. Harper’s voice takes center stage on “Still Need To Love You,” which foregoes excessive production for a stripped-back and simple guitar melody. Each word carries the weight of a broken heart with effortless conviction.

Speaking further on the song, Harper explains, “This is a really special song to me. I wrote ‘Still Need To Love You’ years ago. After posting a video online playing it, fans seemed to gravitate towards it immediately. The first time I performed ‘Still Need To Love You’ live was in Atlanta opening for Niall Horan. I was floored to hear people singing it back to me before it was released. Since then, it’s become somewhat of a bond between me and the fans who’ve stuck by me over the years. I’m so happy to finally share it with them in its final form, and equally excited for others to hear it for the first time.”

Artwork:

Track-listing:

1. Villain Of Your Story

2. 2 Tickets

3. Pink Razor

4. Vulnerable In The Sky

5. Not That Great Of A Lover

6. Still Need To Love You

7. Hussain Freestyle (Interlude)

8. One Day

9. Common Ground

10. The Side Of Me

11. Futuretense