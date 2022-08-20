New Southern California songbird 9rlfrnd takes fans on a kaleidoscope ride through love in the flirtatious new single and music video, titled “Attention”. Brought to you by Vydia, 9rlfrnd’s latest single is about magnetically attracting the “attention” of the desired lover. Throughout the visual, the rising star uses cool color schemes, moody imagery and mysterious appeal to create a hypnotic visual that will leave fans intrigued, and turning for more. Stream it here.

Here’s the visual synopsis:

9rlfriend displays her simmering intensity in Attention, her magnetic new video. Bathed in blue tones and literally dripping with sensuality, she treats her relationships like her art… real, raw, and no games allowed. The stripped-down track lets her vocals shine as she draws the viewer into a kaleidoscope of emotions – but ultimately if you can’t match her passion, you’re just not worth 9rlfriend’s attention.

“Attention” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the singer/songwriter’s melodious lyrics. She proved it best on the new single when she wraps up an abundance of emotions in a single verse with appealing lyrics, like “It’s been wild thoughts lately/ Got me going half crazy/Mmm mmm, once you give it to me you can’t get it back/ Finally got the b****/ Just let a n**** brag/ Why you gotta play like I’m not that n****/ Trynna say you want it without attachments baby/ I’m just trynna treat it like my passions baby/ Wondering if you got time for me/ Schedule kinda cluttered when you’re free/ You be acting shy like you don’t want it/ You a freak on the low/ Don’t you hide babe it’s me.”

“Attention” follows 9rlfrnd previous released singles “Make Sense” and the runaway hit “Petty,” which she shared back last March. All leading up to a forthcoming debut album, anticipated for release in late 2022/early 2023. Ahead of the upcoming project, to stay up-to-date on everything 9rlfrnd, follow the new star on social media. After watching “Attention,” check out 9rlfrnd entire catalog, available now on all platforms.

You may check out “Attention” below.