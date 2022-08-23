New rising Yay Area recording artist 16Geechi returns with another spectacular Stacking Memories-directed music video for his latest single, titled “Statement.” Eager to make a bold statement on this one, the rising star takes us on a shopping spree while he raps about living the extravagant life he’s always dreamed about after long days and long nights of grinding. Throughout the visual, 16Geechi flashes diamond watches, meetings with high-profile connections, and designer drip from head to toe. Easily one of the new star’s best works yet and the perfect origin point for newfound fans as he preps his formal introduction to the world.

“Statement” follows 16’s previously released single “Walk Thru” featuring Surfa Solo, which he released several months ago. “Statement” is available now on all platforms via own imprint. Stream it here, and afterward, follow the rising star on social media.

Watch “Statement” below.