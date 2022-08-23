Ahead of the release of his upcoming EP this September, popular recording artist Sparkee returns with a new collaboration and single, titled “Breathe.” The new track is a radio-friendly bubble-gum pop resembling a soon-to-be hit filled with syncopated synth hooks, groovy basslines, and Nile Rodgers-inspired funky guitars over Sierra, an up-and-coming star, vocals. “Breathe” marks the first collaboration between Sparkee and Sierra, who was a fan of the accomplished dance music star before the connection.

“Having been a fan of Sparkee’s past releases,” said Sierra on new collaboration. “The opportunity to collaborate was an easy yes! When I heard the instrumental I instantly knew it was the one and the song practically wrote itself. Super excited to give everyone one last banger before the summer ends.”

“Breathe” will appear on Sparkee’s upcoming project, Snack Pack. The forthcoming project will capture the essence of Sparkee’s undeniable music as he ascends to greatness. Over the years, Sparkee has developed a unique sound that incorporates elements of disco, funk, and rock music which can concisely be summed up as “Daft Punk meets Van Halen”. For up-to-the-minute updates on everything Sparkee ahead of the new album, follow him on social media.

Check out the new single below.