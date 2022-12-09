Bright Brown, an established singer and Chapman Stick player, is back and ready to return to the top of the charts. Today, he begins the journey with the emotional telling of where he comes from on the new single “Pressed On Me.” Written when Brown was 18 years old, the song discusses the at-the-time birth of his child. Stream it below via Presto Chango.

The lyrics of “Pressed On Me” shares Brown feeling the fragility of his infant son pressed on his chest while sleeping peacefully. He wrestles with the thought of the somber day when he would eventually have to release his child into the wild and unpredictable world. The lyrics were created in the middle of the Mojave desert.

Brown sings, “I must face you now without armor, an assault of miracles after years of unlearning joy / The tragedy is you’ll learn to, the hope is you won’t.”

The lyrics are coated by the instrumental of an ethereal sheen that takes listeners on a poignant, intimate ride. “Pressed On Me” comes 18 years later, following Brown’s son setting out to venture into the world as an adult. For newfound fans, the new song is the perfect origin point to hop on the Bright Brown bandwagon. After the stream, feel free to continue to follow Bright Brown’s journey on social media.

