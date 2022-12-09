After dropping the buzzing album, Blanco’s Way The Takeover: Reloaded, Big Blanco keeps the momentum going with the release of his new single “Motion.” For the latest effort, Blanco taps popular new artist Money Man and the two collaborate on the track with big-budget talk, trendy lingo, and street savoir-faire.

For Big Blanco, “Motion” is the perfect to close out 2022 after a year filled with the biggest accomplishments of his career yet, and a preview of bigger moments to come in 2023. Blanco is currently working on the follow-up to Blanco’s Way, which is set for a mid-2023 release. For newfound fans, “Motion” is the perfect jump-on point for the Big Blanco bandwagon.

Money Man appears on the track courtesy of Black Circle/EMPIRE. For more on Big Blanco, follow him on social media.

Stream it here.