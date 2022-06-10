Singer, songwriter, and producer MOD SUN returns with “Perfectly Imperfect”, an upbeat pop-punk song just in time for summer. The track follows “Rich Kids Ruin Everything”, marking the second release from his upcoming album. On the uplifting track, MOD urges and empowers listeners to be “anything they want to be.”

“Is it not strange that “I’m Perfect” and “Imperfect” are spelled the exact same way?”, said MOD SUN. “There’s a message in that….we are all perfect just the way we are. Growing up in this day and age, it’s hard to not compare our lives to others. “Perfectly Imperfect” is a self love anthem about embracing yourself and your differences. We are all special. I’ll never be exactly like my idols and heroes and that’s amazing because I am ME! Also, It’s summertime and all we are hearing is sad songs…the world needs some happiness right now.” – MOD SON

Coming off the heels of playing a slew of sold out UK shows including Slam Dunk Festival and a sold out headlining show in London, MOD SUN will be headlining the first-ever Atlantis Concert for Earth, a music festival and global conservation summit taking place July 22-23, 2022, in Portugal. Black Eyed Peas, Pitbull, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, and more will also be headlining. The event will feature performances, both live and pre-recorded, from iconic artists, including a special virtual performance by Sting and showcase the incredible work of leading conservationists and organizations from around the world.

On May 20, MOD SUN released his stoner comedy, Good Mourning, he co-wrote, co-directed and starred in alongside frequent collaborator, Machine Gun Kelly. The film debuted in theaters nationwide and features a star-studded cast including Becky G, Dove Cameron, GaTa, Pete Davidson, Megan Fox, Whitney Cummings and more. Good Mourning is currently available to rent or purchase on all streaming platforms.