Today, Chicago, Illinois-based rockers Real Friends have announced that they will be releasing their new EP, Torn In Two, on September 17th via Pure Noise Records.

In addition to the announcement, Real Friends have released a new song called “Teeth,” which can be found below with it’s accompanying music video. Directed by Raul Gonzo (PVRIS, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, AFI), the video portrays the brutality of losing someone and being unable to confront your feelings.

About “Teeth”, vocalist Cody of Real Friends shares, “Teeth’ is a very personal song for me. It touches on some of the years leading up to just before I joined Real Friends. I had gone through some of the most challenging years of my life. After sharing some of my experiences with the group and Andrew Wade, Andrew said, ‘ Ok, brutal, now let’s turn that into a song.’ ”

Although the single began as a full-band song, “Teeth” ultimately sounded better in an acoustic format, as Kyle of Real Friends explains: “The full band version of ‘Teeth’ is different for us. We’ve always turned full band songs into acoustic versions. It was fun to do the opposite with ‘Teeth.’ It brings out more aggression that fits the lyrical content perfectly. I’m so stoked for fans to hear this.”

Torn In Two was produced by Andrew Wade, who has worked on albums for punk bands A Day to Remember and Neck Deep, as well as Mike Green, who has co-written and produced on projects for Sum 41, New Found Glory, and The Aces. This new EP incorporates a recurring motif of the torn-ness and separation we have recently experienced in our everyday lives, as Cody elaborates: “I really liked how we were able to incorporate the Torn In Two theme throughout. The album artwork being people separated. The 5 main songs on one side and five alternates on the other. I think the past year has left a lot of us feeling torn, scrambling to reconnect with a sense of familiarity.”

Fans can pre-order Torn In Two today at https://smarturl.it/ RealFriendsStores.

Real Friends will be busy this fall, supporting State Champs on the forthcoming Pure Noise Tour along with labelmates Four Year Strong, Just Friends and Bearings. The 24-city tour kicks off on September 14th at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN making stops across the U.S. in Detroit, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston and more before wrapping up in New York, NY at Irving Plaza on October 22nd.

Additional shows include a return to their hometown of Chicago, IL on September 11 at Bottom Lounge and two headline performances with support from labelmates Just Friends and Bearings in Columbus, OH on September 16 and Jacksonville, FL on September 23.

Tour Dates:

Saturday, September 11, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge+

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Columbus, OH – Woodlands Tavern*

Sunday, September 19, 2021 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall*

Friday, September 24, 2021 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

Friday, October 8, 2021 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sunday, October 10, 2021 – Denver, CO – Summit

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Friday, October 15, 2021 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Saturday, October 16, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sunday, October 17, 2021 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

Thursday, October 21, 2021 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Friday, October 22, 2021 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza