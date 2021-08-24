The Maine hosted the very first 8123 Fest back in 2017 in their hometown of Phoenix, Arizona — then again in 2019, before having to postpone the 2021 iteration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, it has officially been announced that 8123 Fest will be returning January 22nd, 2022 at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix, Arizona. This time around, fans can not only expect the main festival date – but multiple side shows, a themed afterparty, an opportunity to get involved with an impactful volunteer day, and so much more.

“The weekend of the festival is our time to have all things The Maine happen in one place. Coming together are our friends that we have toured with plus the fans that we have met from all around the world, all in our hometown where the songs were written and where it all started. We are so excited for the return of 8123 Fest.” says The Maine’s drummer Pat Kirch.

Associated 8123 Fest events will be happening from January 19th through 24th. In addition to the announcement of the return and date, the full lineup for the fest has been revealed which will include The Maine, The Summer Set, 3OH!3, Tessa Violet, Derek Sanders (Mayday Parade), Beach Weather, and John the Ghost.

For The Summer Set, it will be their first time taking the stage together in five years. Vocalist Brian Dales says, “If there’s any silver lining to such an arduous year, it’s that it brought us home to Arizona, forced us to look inward, and allowed us to make some new music again just for fun. When The Maine asked us if we wanted to join 8123 Fest, we knew it was time to put that music out into the world. We’ve been playing shows with The Maine for almost fifteen years now, including our last show together as a band at 8123 Fest in 2017. I think it’s time to pick up where that story left off in 2022.” Fans can also look forward to new music – The Summer Set have also announced a brand new single “Street Lightning” which drops Friday on Adventure Cat Records.