For his latest release, emerging new artist DaMo’ lives out his hoop dreams in the Portland Trailblazer point guard Damian Lillard-inspired mixtape called DaMo’ Lillard: The Mixtape. In the new 14-song project, the DMV native embodies the popular basketball star, who also raps, with crowd-pleasing bars, witty punchlines and high-energy production. If you are unfamiliar with DaMo’, here’s the perfect time to become a fan and hop of the bandwagon as he rises to the top.

Before the tape, DaMo’ built his fame on the back of hit songs, like “Up The Score” and “Working (3rd Person)” as well as the success of the recently released music video for “Death Trap.” All setting up the artist’s forthcoming album, which is expected in late-2022. Until then, DaMo’ promises more new music on the way. DaMo’s latest release is available everywhere via 2900/Olympus Projects.

Feel free to stream the complete mixtape below, and follow DaMo’ on social media for daily news and new music.