Losers Club has finally released the much anticipated ‘Fux W/ Ur Head’ via Substream Records! The Rochester based duet is fronted by Nate Blasdell, known for his role as lead guitar and backup vocals in the melodic hardcore band I Set My Friends On Fire and Andy Champion stepping in on guitars.

The new single has an All American Rejects vibe with a hint of The 1975.

