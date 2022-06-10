It’s been a helluva year so far for the rising DMV recording artist Lightshow.

While he spent the last two years creating his forthcoming tenth studio album, Lightshow ignited a buzz with the release of his latest hit “Last Night.” The popularity led to the rising star performing alongside fellow DMV native Wale at this year’s Broccoli Festival and throwing the first pitch at a Washington Nationals game in front of a sold-out hometown crowd. Now, he keeps the anticipation for his upcoming album burning bright with the release of the project’s second single, “Still Like Drugs” featuring Zubin.

Marking the first collaboration between Lightshow and Zubin, the song is an auto-tune infused Summer soundscape that will instantly make you book a flight to anywhere near clearwater and palm trees. The song adds to Zubin’s current wave that includes fellow hits, like the Coi Leray & YungManny collaboration “Givenchy.”

“This record (‘SLD’) is the first single we recorded during the WDS session and it really set the tone and direction for the rest of the project. All of the music Light and I did together will forever hold a special place in my heart. This was the first time I was able to direct everything from the beat production, to track listing, to artwork, and everything in-between as the executive producer,” says Zubin in a press statement about how the song came about.

Both Zubin and the new song will appear on Lightshow’s upcoming album, titled When Disaster Strikes. Zubin is the album’s executive producer. “Still Like Drugs” is available across all digital streaming platforms via own imprint.

Check out the song’s visualizer below and stream it here.