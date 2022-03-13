Rock singer, writer & producer MOD SUN releases “Rich Kids Ruin Everything”. This is the first new music from MOD SUN since his highly successful 2021 release of Internet Killed The Rockstar, which has surpassed 100 million streams. MOD SUN and John Feldmann have again teamed up on this new pop-punk anthem, which features nostalgic guitar riffs and some of MOD’s boldest lyrics to date.
“I grew up a scene kid, I grew up a skateboarder and a pop punk kid and I used to get made fun of for being all of those, for the way I looked, the way I dressed, for the way I acted and all the things love and it’s both awesome and hilarious, yet confusing seeing the general public and pop culture embracing all the things that I would get torn down for,” said MOD SUN. “This is a song that I wrote for all the kids that feel confident in their own skin and don’t walk around wearing a costume.”
“Everything now is about trends,” said MOD SUN. “If it keeps going this way and getting championed then eventually originality will be a lost art. I’m trying to let people know that there’s more to this world than what’s currently popular. I want kids to feel like it’s important to be visionaries not followers.”
In addition to the new single, MOD SUN co-wrote and co-produced a majority of the tracks on Avril Lavigne’s latest album, Love Sux, which debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart. He will also be joining Lavigne on her Bite Me 2022 Canadian Tour in May.
MOD SUN recently gave a raw, unfiltered look at his life like you’ve never seen before in his documentary, Remember Me Just Like This. The film footage spans from childhood through the making of his latest album and features many of his friends and collaborators including Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Huddy and Travis Barker. He also has a feature film, Good Mourning, which he co-wrote and co-directed with Machine Gun Kellydropping later this year.