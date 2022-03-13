Rock singer, writer & producer MOD SUN releases “ Rich Kids Ruin Everything ”. This is the first new music from MOD SUN since his highly successful 2021 release of Internet Killed The Rockstar , which has surpassed 100 million streams. MOD SUN and John Feldmann have again teamed up on this new pop-punk anthem, which features nostalgic guitar riffs and some of MOD’s boldest lyrics to date.

“I grew up a scene kid, I grew up a skateboarder and a pop punk kid and I used to get made fun of for being all of those, for the way I looked, the way I dressed, for the way I acted and all the things love and it’s both awesome and hilarious, yet confusing seeing the general public and pop culture embracing all the things that I would get torn down for,” said MOD SUN. “This is a song that I wrote for all the kids that feel confident in their own skin and don’t walk around wearing a costume.”

“Everything now is about trends,” said MOD SUN. “If it keeps going this way and getting championed then eventually originality will be a lost art. I’m trying to let people know that there’s more to this world than what’s currently popular. I want kids to feel like it’s important to be visionaries not followers.”

In addition to the new single, MOD SUN co-wrote and co-produced a majority of the tracks on Avril Lavigne’s latest album, Love Sux, which debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart. He will also be joining Lavigne on her Bite Me 2022 Canadian Tour in May.