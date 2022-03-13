At only 22 years old, Automhate is arguably one of the hottest rising producers within the bass music world. Boasting a distinct sound that blends the lines between riddim and experimental bass, the Italian producer kicked off his career back in 2018 as a frequent on the digital record label Riddim Network, also sharing a series of singles, among them “Danky Potter” and “Quies,” and has been consistently showcasing his heavy style since then.

Over the past couple of years, Automhate’s consistent work has started to pay off, leading to releases on established labels such as Halcyon, Disciple, Skism’s Never Say Die, Borgore’s Buygore and Excision’s Subsidia, and over 1 million collective streams. On top of collaborations with mainstays like MONXX and K-NINE, Automhate was even enlisted by Never Say Die Records late last year to lend his remix talent’s to Kompany’s single “Untouchable,” marking his first official remix opportunity, and certainly not the last.

Following his late 2021 release “CHAOS TUNE” alongside Vyle, which saw him display his sound design skills masterfully, Automhate is now back with “RAVE DUB,” arguably one of his most exciting singles yet. Returning to Buygore, “RAVE DUB” marks Automhate’s first release this year, and finds him proving himself as a name that should be on everyone’s radar once again.

Starting off with house rhythms and catchy vocal chops, “RAVE DUB” quickly transitions into a menacing buildup as the tension rises with the help of fast-paced drums and massive synth stabs. The drop solidifies Automhate’s unmatched creativity and artistic direction, seeing him juxtapose metallic growls, distorted synths and hard-hitting drums in a unique rhythmic pattern that we can’t get enough of.