Hip-hop legend Method Man is back with a new collaborative track straight from The Meth Lab. The song, entitled “Butterfly Effect”, features Brooklyn bred, Philly groomed battle rapper RJ Payne and releases today via Hanz On Music Entertainment (H.O.M.E.) / ONErpm.

The cultural icon, who just won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Davis MacLean in Power Book II: Ghost, continues proving he remains a major player in hip-hop. His recent single “The Last 2 Minutes” featuring Iron Mic grabbed support from Complex, HipHopDX, Ambrosia For Heads, Okayplayer, Revolt, UPROXX, and more.

Following that successful release, Method Man continues to impress with “Butterfly Effect”. The track’s understated, smooth production allows the masterful rhymes to have the focus. The ear-catching lyricism displayed and clever wordplay used help solidify the song’s narrative that Method Man and RJ Payne are in the elite.

Keep an eye out for more music from The Meth Lab and performances to come.