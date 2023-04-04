Escape The Fate has released their brand new single “Low,” the second single from the band’s upcoming release via Big Noise Music that is due out Fall 2023.

The band, known for their unique blend of post-hardcore and metalcore, has been on the road, wrapping their time on the second leg of the Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse and Hollywood Undead as well as some headline shows in recent months.

Their previous single “H8 My Self” has created great anticipation for the rest of Escape The Fate’s new material. Sycho Nation says of the first single “I can get behind this! They keep getting better.” Rock Out Reactionz called the track “A breath of fresh air.”

Of “Low,” vocalist Craig Mabbitt says “’LOW’ is a cry out from rock bottom knowing you are ready to end a relationship with addiction, a partnership, a friendship etc. and finding that spark that lights your conviction to believe in yourself and finally take action to better your life/situation. Are you sick of feelin low? Don’t let uncertainty restrict your progress forward. ”

The video for the track, directed by Jacob Reynolds, who previously directed the band’s “Christmas Song” video will be premiered next week.

Escape The Fate recently announced their UK/European tour, Australian tour and participation in So What Music Festival (Dallas, TX) and Aftershock (Sacramento, CA). Stay tuned for a LOT more touring throughout 2023!