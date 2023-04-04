Ahead of Pharrell’s annual Something In The Water festival later this month, Virginia rap authority Who? follows up his Chaz French-assisted visual for “Da Memo” as well as syncs on CW’s ‘All American,’ OverTime Elite, the NFL and ESPN with the self-produced single “Dale Wepa.”

Once again, connecting with film director Fargo, this time around he’s joined by fellow Latino lyricist Nat. The HD-clip finds the pair effortlessly trading verses and is the perfect mixture of classic Latin culture, Drill Bass, and Trap Music. Heavily influenced by his ethnicity, the Dominican / Puerto Rican muti-hyphen is able to successfully blend communities in under two minutes.

The De Loners. Music founder reveals, in a statement to the press:

“When I sat down to make this record I knew I wanted to make something that was for my culture. I wanted to find a way to mix Reggaeton and Trap Music, but also add Bachata to it. I took all the elements I like from each of those genres and ended up making something unique without sounding like anything I’ve heard before.”

Press play on the music video for “Dale Wepa” and stream the official audio on your DSP of choice below.