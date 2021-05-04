Founders Entertainment is beyond thrilled to announce the lineup for the 10th Anniversary of The Governors Ball Music Festival, set to take place Friday, September 24th through Sunday, September 26th at the Citi Field complex in Queens. Working in close consultation with the City of New York, the festival will follow all state and federal guidelines mandated at the time of the event. The festival “with a New York heart” (New York Times), will mark the milestone with an incredible lineup of 60+ performing artists including Billie Eilish, Post Malone, A$AP ROCKY, J Balvin, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Ellie Goulding, Leon Bridges, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Portugal. The Man., Burna Boy, Future Islands, Phoebe Bridgers, Jamie XX, Carly Rae Jepsen, Big Thief, Bleachers, and many more.

A special presale for 3-day and 1-day GA and VIP tickets will be available exclusively for Citi® Cardmembers from Today, May 4th at 9:30 AM ET through Thursday, May 6th at 11:59 AM ET. Citi® presale link available HERE.

3-day and 1-day GA and VIP tickets (including payment plan options) will be available to All Ages via GovBall.com beginning Thursday, May 6th at 12:00 PM ET.

In 2021 Governors Ball will be moving to the Citi Field complex in Queens, NY, a site with incredible accessibility via multiple transportation options, including the MTA’s 7 train line, the LIRR, and limited parking for attendees who choose to drive to the event. The festival venue will be modeled upon the one of a kind 360° layout featured at the fan favorite and also Founders Entertainment produced The Meadows Music and Arts Festival, which was named Stereogum’s “Best NYC Festival of 2016”. “The circular design of the event,” wrote Consequence of Sound, “made navigating the grounds a simple chore. No stage was more than five minutes away from the other, and they were situated in such a way that sound bleed was never a concern.” The 2021 Governors Ball will further improve the critically acclaimed experience by carpeting the venue with high grade astroturf as well as adding other amenities to add to the comfort for music fans at the venue. A rendering of what the festival grounds will look like can be found at the link below.

Governors Ball New Venue / New Experience: GovBall.com/newvenue-newexperience

The 2021 Governors Ball Music Festival will celebrate the return of live music, and 2021 also marks the 10th anniversary of the festival, a major milestone for an event that originated as a shared pipe-dream between New Yorkers in their early 20s who wanted to see their city play host to a music festival on par with the world’s best live music events. “Building a recovery for all of us means reconnecting with the iconic events that make New York City the greatest travel destination in the world,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “As more New Yorkers become vaccinated by the day, we’re proud to support arts and culture and welcome back Governors Ball and their fantastic lineup, including New York City’s own Princess Nokia, A$AP Rocky, and King Princess, among others.”

Described as “a true melting pot of cultures, styles and sounds” by Variety, the crowds, sights, delicious eats found each year at Governors Ball are emblematic of the great city the festival calls home. The 2021 edition will again feature a signature lineup of the best food NYC has to offer, as well as craft cocktails, beer, lawn games, surprise pop-up performances from subway and street performers, eye-catching art installations, and more.

FRIDAY

Billie Eilish, DaBaby, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Leon Bridges, Portugal. The Man, 24kGoldn, Future Islands, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist , EarthGang, Tate McRae, Sasha Sloan, Orville Peck, ODIE, Bartees Strange , 99 Neighbors, RMR, Bankrol Hayden, LAUNDRY DAY, LOONY, Nasty Cherry

SATURDAY

A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Pink Sweat$, King Princess , Aminé, Big Thief, Cordae, Bleachers, A R I Z O N A, Charlotte Lawrence , The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1), MUNA, BRELAND, Chiiild, MIKE, Oliver Malcolm, Nation of Language, Sarah Barrios

SUNDAY

Post Malone, 21 Savage, Ellie Goulding, Young Thug, Burna Boy, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jamie xx, Dominic Fike, Smino, Duck Sauce, Princess Nokia, KOTA The Friend, UMI, 100 gecs, Yeek, Bachelor (Jay Som + Palehound), Amaarae , RIZ LA VIE, TeaMarrr, mazie