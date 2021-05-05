Legendary punk-band Descendents have announced that they will be releasing their new album, 9th & Walnut, on July 23rd via Epitaph Records.

Recorded in 2002, the original four-piece lineup — bassist Tony Lombardo, drummer Bill Stevenson, guitarist Frank Navetta (d. 2008), and vocalist Milo Aukerman — entered the studio to finally record the songs with which they first forged their genre-defining sound.

9th & Walnut takes its name from their Long Beach practice space back in the day, as the 18-track collection features the bands’ earliest material written from 1977 through 1980. The collection also includes Descendents’ debut tracks “Ride the Wild” & ”It’s a Hectic World” (heard here for the first time with vocals by Milo), and the Dave Clark Five’s “Glad All Over” with the full Descendents treatment.

The band offers the first glimpse of 9th & Walnut with “Baby Doncha Know,” which can be found below.

“’Baby Doncha Know’ was maybe the 5th song we learned,” recalls drummer Stevenson. “We would go out to ‘9th & Walnut’ every weekend and practice all day. I mainly just remember being in awe of how ‘a kid my age, who goes to my high school’ could have written all these cool songs. Frank seemed to have a maturity beyond his years. I never asked him who or what it was about. I was just happy to be there with him and Tony”

Artwork:

Track-listing: