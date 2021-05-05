This fall, it has been announced that The Juliana Theory and Mae will be heading out on a co-headlining U.S. tour. For the tour, each band will be performing their most groundbreaking album.

“The Emotion Is The Everglow Tour 2021” will feature a full-band performance from The Juliana Theory playing their 2000 release Emotion Is Dead showcasing classics such as “We’re At The Top Of The World” and “If I Told You This Was Killing Me, Would You Stop?”, and Mae playing 2005’s The Everglow. The tour kicks off with rescheduled shows in Los Angeles and Brooklyn before an appearance at Furnace Festival in Alabama as well as a string of new dates across the East Coast. Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, May 7th at 10 AM local time and you can find a full list of tour dates below.

Asked about playing shows in support of the album, The Juliana Theory frontman Brett Detar commented,“When we made Emotion Is Dead on a shoestring budget inside a tiny garage in Arkansas we never imagined that 20+ years later we’d be playing shows for people who wanted to celebrate this record’s existence with us all these years later. It’s an album that changed my life and I cherish the opportunity to be able to share the experience of community through music – especially considering the absence of that connection this past year.”

Lead guitarist and founding member Joshua Fiedler continues, “It was fun to be in a band, 21 years ago, writing songs with friends, sharing laughs at inside jokes, and generally just delaying adulthood in any way we could. Now 20 years later, we actually get a chance to celebrate a snapshot in time: one where we can play a collection of songs we wrote, while having some of the best times of our lives. A world where we can play music on a stage, and share those same feelings with many of the same people that were with us 20 years ago. What a fucking time to be alive!”

Tour Dates:

September 3rd – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

September 4th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

September 11th – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 12th – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 26th – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

October 8th – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

October 22nd – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

October 23rd – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

November 26th – Washington D.C. @ Union Stage

November 27th – Norfolk, VA @ NorVA

November 28th – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

December 3rd – Boston, MA @ Paradise

December 18th – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

December 19th – Detroit, MI @ Shelter