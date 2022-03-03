Shinedown release music video for latest #1 single “Planet Zero”

You’re not going to find a more consistent band in rock music than Shinedown. Nearly 20 years into their career and they’re still finding new ways to keep their music fresh, and with incredible success to go along with it. Throughout their career, starting with 2003’s “Fly From the Inside,” Shinedown have released 28 singles and every single one has at least cracked the top 5 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart. That includes a new record: 17 singles have reached the top lot, and their most recent single “Planet Zero” is the latest to reach #1 — their 7th straight single to do so.

“Planet Zero” was released at the end of January, and is the title-track on their upcoming record Planet Zero, which is due for release on April 22nd via Atlantic Records. Today the band have released an accompanying music video for the single, which you can find below.

We wanted the first visual of ‘Planet Zero’ to be unlike anything we have done previously. We chose to work with visionary director Charles De Meyer. We did not want a traditional music video feel – we wanted avant-garde, thought-provoking and surreal. Make no mistake, there is a message in the visual, a warning of what is to come, if society does not wake up, and demand the truth be told. Welcome to PLANET ZERO…,” says Shinedown vocalist Brent Smith.

Shinedown will be promoting the record with their largest headlining tour across North America yet. Find all of the announced tour dates below, as well as the artwork and track-listing for Planet Zero. Pre-orders can be found here.

Artwork:

Shinedown planet zero

Track-listing:

  1. 2184
  2. No Sleep Tonight
  3. Planet Zero
  4. Welcome
  5. Dysfunctional You
  6. Dead Don’t Die
  7. Standardized Experiences
  8. America Burning
  9. Do Not Panic
  10. A Symptom Of Being Human
  11. Hope
  12. A More Utopian Future
  13. Clueless And Dramatic
  14. Sure Is Fun
  15. Daylight
  16. This Is A Warning
  17. The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo
  18. Army Of The Underappreciated
  19. Delete
  20. What You Wanted

Tour dates:

April 1 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena #
April 2 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena #
April 4 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena #
April 6 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME #
April 8 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center #
April 9 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center #
April 11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center #
April 12 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena #
April 14 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center #
April 15 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center #
April 16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun #
April 18 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena #
April 20 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena #
April 22 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum #
April 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #
April 24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena #
April 26 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center #
April 28 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena #
April 29 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena #
April 30 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena #
May 3 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum #
May 4 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #
May 6 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena #
May 7 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena #
May 21 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
June 3 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock im Park
June 5 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock am Ring
June 7 – Budapest, Hungary @ Groupama Aréna +
June 9 – Hamburg, Germany @ edel-optics.de Arena
June 11 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival
June 13 – Belfast, UK @ Ormeau Park +
June 16 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
June 17 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest
June 18 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting
July 14 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^
July 19 – Quebec, QC @ Centre Videotron *^
July 20 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *^
July 22 – Toronto, ON @ History *^
July 23 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *^
July 26 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *^
July 27 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place *^
July 29 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *^
July 30 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino *^
July 31 – Edmonton, AB @ Convention Centre *^
August 2 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre *^
August 3 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre *^
KEY:
* with Pop Evil
^ with Ayron Jones
# with The Pretty Reckless and DIAMANTE
+ with Iron Maiden

