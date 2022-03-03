Shinedown release music video for latest #1 single “Planet Zero”

You’re not going to find a more consistent band in rock music than Shinedown. Nearly 20 years into their career and they’re still finding new ways to keep their music fresh, and with incredible success to go along with it. Throughout their career, starting with 2003’s “Fly From the Inside,” Shinedown have released 28 singles and every single one has at least cracked the top 5 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart. That includes a new record: 17 singles have reached the top lot, and their most recent single “Planet Zero” is the latest to reach #1 — their 7th straight single to do so.

“Planet Zero” was released at the end of January, and is the title-track on their upcoming record Planet Zero, which is due for release on April 22nd via Atlantic Records. Today the band have released an accompanying music video for the single, which you can find below.

“We wanted the first visual of ‘Planet Zero’ to be unlike anything we have done previously. We chose to work with visionary director Charles De Meyer. We did not want a traditional music video feel – we wanted avant-garde, thought-provoking and surreal. Make no mistake, there is a message in the visual, a warning of what is to come, if society does not wake up, and demand the truth be told. Welcome to PLANET ZERO…,” says Shinedown vocalist Brent Smith.

Shinedown will be promoting the record with their largest headlining tour across North America yet. Find all of the announced tour dates below, as well as the artwork and track-listing for Planet Zero. Pre-orders can be found here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

2184 No Sleep Tonight Planet Zero Welcome Dysfunctional You Dead Don’t Die Standardized Experiences America Burning Do Not Panic A Symptom Of Being Human Hope A More Utopian Future Clueless And Dramatic Sure Is Fun Daylight This Is A Warning The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo Army Of The Underappreciated Delete What You Wanted

Tour dates: