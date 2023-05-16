Horror-themed metalcore band Ice Nine Kills have just announced a handful of headlining shows, dubbed the “Fear the Premiere Tour.”

The headlining shows will kick off on August 8th and will feature an impressive lineup of supporting acts including August Burns Red and Veil of Maya for shows between August 8th-11th, then Set It Off and The Plot In You for shows between August 15th through September 1st, while featuring Mike’s Dead opening across all dates.

Tickets for the tour will go on-sale this Friday, May 19th at 10am local time here.

In addition to their upcoming headline dates, Ice Nine Kills will also be supporting Metallica in US stadiums this summer on their M72 World Tour and will be supporting Lamb Of God on their upcoming US run.

Full tour routing for Ice Nine Kills this summer can be found below.

Tour dates:

SUN 8/6 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*

TUE 8/8 Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

WED 8/9 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

FRI 8/11 Toronto, ON @ Rebel

SUN 8/13 Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique*

TUE 8/15 Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

WED 8/16 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

FRI 8/18 Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater**

SUN 8/20 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium*

TUE 8/22 Houston, TX @ Bayou

WED 8/23 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

SUN 8/27 Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium*

TUE 8/29 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

WED 8/30 Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill**

FRI 9/1 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

SUN 9/3 Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium*

*With Metallica (Ice Nine Kills only)

**With Lamb of God (Ice Nine Kills only)