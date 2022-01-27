Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown have announced that they will be releasing their new album, Planet Zero, on April 22nd via Atlantic Records. Pre-orders for the record can be found here, with each pre-order including an instant download of the title-track, which was released today as well.

For Shinedown, Planet Zero serves up an incisive look at the issues at hand: cancel culture running rampant, the corrosive effects of social media on mental health and society, and the increasingly toxic division among those of differing ideologies. Despite the somewhat new lyrical territory for the band, Shinedown still deliver their message with their signature explosive and artfully crafted sound.

The lead single and title-track “Planet Zero” rings the alarm on a dystopian warning of the dangerous consequences to come when it all goes too far, and we begin to lose our respect for those with differing opinions and our compassion for one another.

Says Shinedown lead vocalist Brent Smith, “If we shut each other down and allow ourselves to be divided by the information we consume and the way we talk to each other, we lose our humanity. When you look outside of your phone, you’ll see there are so many people doing good things and trying to take care of each other. But we’re starting to see parts of society slip into an unknown. Planet Zero was written for all of us. The fact is that we’re all here on this planet no matter what, so it’s time to actually move forward together with empathy, perseverance and strength. With that said….welcome to PLANET ZERO.”

Fans can listen to the new single below, followed by the artwork and full track-listing, as well as all of Shinedown’s upcoming tour dates.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

2184 No Sleep Tonight Planet Zero Welcome Dysfunctional You Dead Don’t Die Standardized Experiences America Burning Do Not Panic A Symptom Of Being Human Hope A More Utopian Future Clueless And Dramatic Sure Is Fun Daylight This Is A Warning The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo Army Of The Underappreciated Delete What You Wanted

Tour Dates:

January 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^

January 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

January 29 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California ^

January 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^

February 1 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

February 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

February 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

February 5 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino ^

February 7 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^

February 8 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

April 1 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena #

April 2 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena #

April 4 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena #

April 6 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME #

April 8 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center #

April 9 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center #

April 11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center #

April 12 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

April 14 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center #

April 15 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center #

April 16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun #

April 18 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena #

April 20 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena #

April 22 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum #

April 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

April 24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena #

April 26 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center #

April 28 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena #

April 29 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena #

April 30 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena #

May 3 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum #

May 4 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

May 6 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena #

May 7 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena #

May 21 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

June 3 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock im Park

June 5 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock am Ring

June 7 – Budapest, Hungary @ Groupama Aréna +

June 9 – Hamburg, Germany @ edel-optics.de Arena

June 11 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

June 13 – Belfast, UK @ Ormeau Park +

June 16 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

June 17 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 18 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

July 14 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

July 19 – Quebec, QC @ Centre Videotron *^

July 20 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *^

July 22 – Toronto, ON @ History *^

July 23 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *^

July 26 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *^

July 27 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place *^

July 29 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *^

July 30 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino *^

July 31 – Edmonton, AB @ Convention Centre *^

August 2 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre *^

August 3 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre *^

KEY:

* with Pop Evil

^ with Ayron Jones

# with The Pretty Reckless and DIAMANTE

+ with Iron Maiden