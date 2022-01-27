Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown have announced that they will be releasing their new album, Planet Zero, on April 22nd via Atlantic Records. Pre-orders for the record can be found here, with each pre-order including an instant download of the title-track, which was released today as well.
For Shinedown, Planet Zero serves up an incisive look at the issues at hand: cancel culture running rampant, the corrosive effects of social media on mental health and society, and the increasingly toxic division among those of differing ideologies. Despite the somewhat new lyrical territory for the band, Shinedown still deliver their message with their signature explosive and artfully crafted sound.
The lead single and title-track “Planet Zero” rings the alarm on a dystopian warning of the dangerous consequences to come when it all goes too far, and we begin to lose our respect for those with differing opinions and our compassion for one another.
Says Shinedown lead vocalist Brent Smith, “If we shut each other down and allow ourselves to be divided by the information we consume and the way we talk to each other, we lose our humanity. When you look outside of your phone, you’ll see there are so many people doing good things and trying to take care of each other. But we’re starting to see parts of society slip into an unknown. Planet Zero was written for all of us. The fact is that we’re all here on this planet no matter what, so it’s time to actually move forward together with empathy, perseverance and strength. With that said….welcome to PLANET ZERO.”
Fans can listen to the new single below, followed by the artwork and full track-listing, as well as all of Shinedown’s upcoming tour dates.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
2184
No Sleep Tonight
Planet Zero
Welcome
Dysfunctional You
Dead Don’t Die
Standardized Experiences
America Burning
Do Not Panic
A Symptom Of Being Human
Hope
A More Utopian Future
Clueless And Dramatic
Sure Is Fun
Daylight
This Is A Warning
The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo
Army Of The Underappreciated
Delete
What You Wanted
Tour Dates:
January 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^
January 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^
January 29 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California ^
January 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^
February 1 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
February 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^
February 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^
February 5 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino ^
February 7 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^
February 8 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^
April 1 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena #
April 2 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena #
April 4 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena #
April 6 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME #
April 8 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center #
April 9 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center #
April 11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center #