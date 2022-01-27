Interpol have just announced that this spring, they will embark on their first tour in two years with dates spread across the U.S., Europe, and U.K.

The U.S. leg of the tour will kick off in Dallas, Texas on April 25th and conclude with two nights at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY. In between, Interpol will make stops in Denver, D.C., and Boston, among other cities. The band will also perform headline sets at Just Like Heaven Fest in Los Angeles, Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City, and Primavera Sound in Barcelona. Find the complete tour routing below.

For U.S. dates, Interpol will be joined by Tycho and Matthew Dear. In Mexico City, they will be joined by Dry Cleaning.

Interpol have just finished recording their 7th studio album with producers Flood & Moulder at Battery Studio in London. More details surrounding the upcoming release are expected soon.

Tour Dates:

4.25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum*

4.26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

4.28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*

4.29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

4.30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

5.02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

5.03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom **

5.05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

5.06 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

5.07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit*

5.08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre*

5.10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

5.11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*

5.13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*

5.14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

5.15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

5.21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven***

5.28 – Mexico City, MEX @ Palacio De Los Deportes****

6.08 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

6.09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6.11 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

6.12 – Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds Festival

6.14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse SOLD OUT

6.15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

6.16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

6.18 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

6.19 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival

*plus TYCHO and Matthew Dear

** Matthew Dear

***plus The Shins, Modest Mouse, M.I.A and more

****plus Dry Cleaning