UK based rock band Mellor have released a live performance video of their previously released single ‘Meet Me By The Ocean’, premiering exclusively today on Substream! The song had previously been released on their debut album Problematic Passions via Triple B Records. A growing rock force in the UK, the trio has received spins from BBC Introducing Berkshire, BBC Radio 1’s Abbie McCarthy, and BBC 6 Music’s Tom Robinson.

Importantly, Mellor has been picked as one of Atwood Magazine’s 2022 Artists to Watch and has earned publication support from industry names such as CLASH Magazine, NOTION Magazine, Louder Than War, The Hype Magazine, CLOUT Magazine, and Medium.com/ Pop Off. Additionally, they have reached 2.8 million streams on Spotify alone, with the help of their previously released EP, Dive into the Strange, which reached #2 on the iTunes rock album chart and #3 on the Amazon Music rock album chart.

“We really wanted a live setting where we could capture the atmospheric sound of the track, and St Laurence Church in Reading was perfect for that.

We teamed up with our good friend Jack Twiner from Pyramid Recording Studios who nailed the footage and audio recording – we’re super happy with how it turned out.” – Mellor