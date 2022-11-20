Entertainer Amber Rose has been the object of affection for most hip-hop stars within Pop Culture in the last decade. Today, emerging 141st Lane Music poster boy Bachi shares his appreciation for the blonde bombshell in the new single “Amber Rose.” Joined by buzzing recording artist TY-44, Bachi shares his obsession with various hobbies along with everything Amber Rose.

“This song truly was all of my interests in a melting pot and I knew getting TY-44 would help curate the vibes,” says Bachi in the song’s press release. “Amber Rose, basketball, skating , and video games is All I’m referencing in a new flow I’ve never tapped into before.”

“Amber Rose” follows recent hits “Ándale” and “Stop It” featuring Facey. For newfound fans, “Amber Rose” is the perfect origin point to hop on Florida native’s bandwagon.

“Amber Rose” is produced by 100Graham. Stream it below, and afterward, feel free to follow Bachi on social media.