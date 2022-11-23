Story of the Year have just released their latest single, “Take the Ride,” which is out now via SharpTone Records.

Fans of the band will immediately recognize the sound not he new single, as Story of the Year bring their trademark energy along with an undeniably catchy rhythm and soaring vocals.

“In the end, ‘Take the Ride’ is a song about surrendering to what life dealt you and embracing the chaos instead of fighting it,” shares guitarist Ryan Phillips “The song captures the spirit of finding freedom through a reckless adventure, even if it’s internal.”

Story of the Year recently announced plans to release their upcoming sixth studio album, Tear Me to Pieces, on March 10th via SharpTone Records. The album features previously released singles “Real Life” and “Tear Me To Pieces”.

Fans can pre-save Tear Me To Pieces now here.

“I think this album will be a defining moment in our career,” says Phillips. “When our fans hear it, they’ll be like, ‘Oh, shit, these dudes are ready to go!’ This is the sound of a band putting everything into it. If a new band came out with this album, I’d be texting everyone in my band about it.”