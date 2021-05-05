As more and more tours get announced, the metal tour of the year has just been revealed for everyone to enjoy. Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced their rescheduled run appropriately titled “Metal Tour of the Year.”

Joining the two, as previously planned, will be special guests Trivium and In Flames, heralding the long-awaited return to the stage for these bands, who are every bit as excited about these historic and not-to-be-missed shows as fans are. Tickets for the rescheduled dates will go back on-sale beginning Friday, May 7th at 10am local time here.

Megadeth, fueled by Dave Mustaine’s triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, will finally embark on their first North American tour since 2017. Speaking on the announcement, Mustaine explains, “Can you hear that sound of armies on the march – of destruction on the horizon? That’s this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You’re not going to know what hit you!”

Randy Blythe, inimitable frontman of Lamb of God, adds “It’s been far too long since we got together to do our thing— by ‘we’ I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors- the whole damn enchilada. ALL OF US. TOGETHER. Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together— I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more ready to hit the road with lamb of god. See y’all in a few months with Megadeth, Trivium, & In Flames. Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be INSANE.”

Trivium’s Matthew Kiichi Heafy adds “The Metal Tour of the year couldn’t be stopped by anything. It is still happening, and we can’t wait to bring back shows with this monumental tour. We’re ready. Are you?”

With IN FLAMES singer, Anders Fridén summing it up, “I can’t really describe how good it feels to be really talking about going on tour, let alone The Metal Tour of the Year. This setup is long overdue and we can’t wait to finally make it happen.”

Produced by Live Nation, the epic, rescheduled tour will now kick off on Friday, August 20th in Austin, TX and hit a further 26 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, QC on Saturday, October 2nd . Full tour itinerary below.

All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled dates listed below will be valid for the new date. For any cancelled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at your point of purchase.

Tour Dates:

Fri Aug 20 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 21 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Aug 22 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Aug 24 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

Wed Aug 25 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Aug 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Sun Aug 29 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Tue Aug 31 Reno, NV Reno Events Center

Wed Sep 01 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 02 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

Sat Sep 04 Portland, OR Moda Center

Sun Sep 05 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 09 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

Sat Sep 11 Danville, VA Blue Ridge Festival*

Sun Sep 12 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Mon Sep 13 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Wed Sep 15 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Thu Sep 16 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Sep 18 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sun Sep 19 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Mon Sep 20 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion

Wed Sep 22 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Fri Sep 24 Mount Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 26 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

Tue Sep 28 Minneapolis, MN Armory

Thu Sep 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Fri Oct 01 Laval, QC Place Bell

Sat Oct 02 Quebec City, QC Centre Videotron

*Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.