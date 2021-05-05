Today, Modest Mouse have announced their first new album in six years, giving fans something to look forward to. The new record, The Golden Casket, will be released on June 25th via Epic Records. Pre-orders can be found here.

The Grammy-nominated rock band have also shared the first single off of the album, titled “We Are Between.” It’s an anthemic track from Modest Mouse, housing their trademark vocals vacillating between sonic isolation and the support of a full chorus, with lyrics alternating between “the best” and “the worst” parts, determining that “we are somewhere between the dust and the stars.”

The Golden Casket ushers in another new chapter in Modest Mouse’s always-unpredictable evolution. The record was produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles, California and in Modest Mouse’s own studio in Portland, Oregon.

Artwork:

Track-listing: