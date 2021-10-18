With his first solo release since 2018’s Boarding House Reach, Jack White has released “Taking Me Back” via Third Man Records. A song that’s also included in the soundtrack to Call Of Duty: Vanguard, soon to be released on November 5th. “Taking Me Back” is very reminiscent of the hard guitar stylings of White’s single, “Sixteen Salteens” from 2012’s Blunderbuss. The song sports a pleasant clash of electric guitars, White’s beckoning vocals, and synths. During the song’s middle, it breaks out into an all-out jam session.

Jack also released another blue grass-infused version of the song on his YouTube page, complete with a visualizer.

Photo Credit: Third Man Records

Listen to “Taking Me Back” here:

Listen to the ‘Gently’ version of ‘Taking Me Back’ here: