Earlier this year, The Maine dropped their highly-anticipated eight studio album, XOXO: From Love & Anxiety In Real Time. For the first time in their fifteen year career, the album gifted the band their first top 20 alternative radio hit with the album’s lead single, “Sticky,” which peaked at #11.

After initially promoting the album with the 2021 edition of Sad Summer Fest, a few side shows in between supporting All Time Low, and a UK Tour, The Maine is excited to announce their plans for a proper headlining tour of the U.S. in the spring of 2022. The Maine will kick off their 2022 with their hometown festival 8123 Fest, which takes place in January.

Then a few months later, The Maine kick off their nationwide tour including twenty-six headlining shows across the country. Of the XOXO Tour, drummer Pat Kirch says, “It will be our first headlining tour in over two years, we can’t wait to play long sets with songs from all the albums and properly welcome in the XOXO era!”

Tickets for the XOXO Tour go on sale Friday October 22nd at 9am Pacific Time, 12pm Eastern via the band’s website. Presale is available to members of the band’s Pillar community Wednesday October 20th at 10am local time. 8123 Priority Ticket subscribers can access the presale Thursday October 21st at 10am local time.

Tour Dates:

1/22 Phoenix, AZ – 8123 Fest

3/17 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

3/19 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

3/20 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

3/22 Jacksonville, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

3/23 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

3/25 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

3/26 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

3/27 Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend

3/28 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

3/30 Boston, MA – House of Blues

3/31 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University at Club XL Live

4/1 Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

4/2 Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore

4/4 New York, NY – Webster Hall

4/5 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

4/7 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

4/8 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

4/9 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

4/10 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

4/12 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

4/21 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

4/22 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

4/23 San Francisco, CA – Independent

4/24 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

4/26 Seattle, WA – Showbox

4/28 Salt Lake City, UT – Complex