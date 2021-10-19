South London-based self-proclaimed “dirtbag boyband” Bears In Trees have recently released a music video for their latest single, “I’m Doing Push Ups.”

The song comes from their upcoming debut studio album, and everybody else smiled back, which is set to be released on November 19th via Counter Intuitive Records.

Commenting on the single, Bears In Trees vocalist Nick Peters says: “​​’I’m Doing Push-Ups’ is about my first year at university—falling in and out of relationships in an entirely unproductive and unhealthy way, and not stopping to take any time to work out within myself why I felt like if I wasn’t in a relationship I wasn’t whole.”



“The push-ups reference is from a rejected chapter from Catch-22; in an army cadet camp, the main character is told that if they’re seriously wounded in battle they need to do push-ups while waiting for the ambulance to…keep up their strength.”

Fresh from recent support slots with YouTube sensation Noah Finnce, not to mention selling out their own debut headline UK tour dates in July 2021 during a global pandemic (including a 500 cap London show), the band will be announcing further live plans over the coming months.

The track follows on from the release of the album’s lead single ‘Great Heights’ last month, whilst earlier this summer the band released their standalone double AA single ‘Flower Through Concrete’—fans can stream the songs ‘Fresh Concrete’ and ‘Evergreen’ on their preferred music streaming service here.

Despite a huge following on social media and streaming services leading to an already impressively hungry fanbase, the tracks saw the band picking up their first attention from press with the likes of BBC 6music, Rock Sound, CLASH, Louder Than War and a host of blogs pledge their support for the band.