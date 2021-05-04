It’s been nearly ten years since the last iteration of The Bamboozle Fest took place in New Jersey. However, today the festival has announced its return to the garden state — just in time to celebrate it’s 20th anniversary. Lost but never forgotten, The Bamboozle will be taking place on May 5th-7th, 2023.

While no more details are being shared at this time — after all, we are still two years away — founder John D’Esposito confirms the news by stating: “We’re back. The clowns are safe and home where they belong. 2023 can’t come soon enough. Let’s get it.“

Fans of the festival can find a brand new teaser video for the return here.

Eighteen years ago a scene ignited a movement, a culture, a festival. One that would become a game changer.

The Bamboozle began on the Asbury Park boardwalk in 2003, evolving from the legendary Skate & Surf Festival. It paid homage to the rapidly growing emo scene and over the years hosted more than 600 artistsand 500K fans. Among some of The Bamboozle’s earliest performers are My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, Drake, Fall Out Boy, Lil Wayne, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Skrillex, Bruno Mars, Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi, Machine Gun Kelly, blink-182, Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory, The Gaslight Anthem, and more.

