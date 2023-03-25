GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy release their 8th studio album So Much (For) Stardust, available everywhere now on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records. Listen to the brand new record here. (Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

The band has also dropped the music video for a brand new track “Hold Me Like a Grudge” – the continuation to “This Ain’t A Scene (It’s an Arms Race)” and third in the trilogy of Fall Out Boy music videos that began with “Dance Dance.”

Directed by Brendan Walter, the video follows an alternate timeline in which Pete breaks his leg after jumping off the stage at the end of the “This Ain’t A Scene (It’s an Arms Race)” video. The band continued to record music, but eventually all went their separate ways until Pete gets a call from a future version of himself, beginning an epic quest to repair a rip in the space time continuum in the Fall Out Boy universe.

Fall Out Boy performed the broadcast debut of “Hold Me Like a Grudge” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC, bringing the music video to life through costumes from the video and kicking the performance off with a key Easter egg.

Fall Out Boy performed “Love From the Other Side” – the album’s worldwide smash lead single, with which they landed their first career No. 1 single at Alternative Radio earlier this month – on Good Morning America – watch here. “Love From the Other Side” marks the band’s 7th Billboard Alternative Airplay Top 10. Other highlights of release week included visits to Audacy, Z100’s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, and an exclusive SiriusXM Town Hall. Pete and Patrick also sat down with Zane Lowe for Fall Out Boy: The Zane Lowe Interview on Apple Music.

So Much (For) Stardust’s global launch included a trip across the Atlantic last week for a flurry of sold out shows, listening events and promotion in the UK and Germany. After meeting fans at Berlin’s Planetarium, the band then headed to the UK with Manchester being the first of the stops. Andy, Patrick and Pete visited Manchester United’s Old Trafford Stadium, were met by hundreds of fans at HMV and then played a packed out, intimate show at Band On The Wall to rave reviews. In London, they visited Radio 1, Radio X, MTV, and Banquet Records, among others, and took to the stage at Heaven, London’s legendary club. The sold-out, critically acclaimed show saw them play new music effortlessly mixed with Fall Out Boy classics spanning their 20+ year career.

On So Much (For) Stardust – which has already started receiving critical and fan acclaim alike – the band reunited with renowned producer Neal Avron, whom they worked with on three previous albums: From Under the Cork Tree, Infinity on High and Folie à Deux. So Much (For) Stardust is Fall Out Boy’s first new studio album since 2018’s M A N I A, which garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Album and marked their third consecutive and fourth overall #1 album.

This summer, Fall Out Boy will hit the road for their highly anticipated worldwide So Much For (Tour) Dust global headline tour, which kicks off June 21 at Chicago’s famed Wrigley Field and continues across North America in the summer and the UK & Europe in October and November. Multiple dates have been added (Los Angeles, London, Cardiff) due to overwhelming demand. For full details on tour dates, visit www.falloutboy.com/tour.

So Much (For) Stardust Tracklist: