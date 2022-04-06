After a 2-year hiatus, the highly anticipated and award-winning Hangout Music Fest is making its return to the beautiful white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 20-22, 2022. The festival, known for its stacked and diverse lineups year after year, did not disappoint for the 2022 installment. Post Malone, Tame Impala, Halsey, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, ILLENIUM, and Megan Thee Stallion are just a few of the many performances to look forward to.

Hangout Music Festival is not just a concert event, it’s a music vacation. Attendees can take advantage of seaside beach clubs, a full-size roller rink, beach volleyball, main stage inground pools, Gulf-front hammocks, delicious food, VIP options, and more. It has been awarded Pollstar’s “Music Festival of the Year” and is continuously recognized as one of the best festivals in the US. The festival also adds over $40 million to the local economy each year.

