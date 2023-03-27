Rollingstone recognized him as one of the “Michigan Rappers to Hear Now,” RiskTaker D-Boy is proving he’s here to stay with his new track “Ready or Not.”

Even though he’s lived a life of crime since a young kid, his life changed in prison, where he began his music craft. Inspired by Eminem and Tupac, he pursued his talent once being released and returned to his hometown, Detroit, MI. RiskTaker D-Boy’s debut project Turnpikes and Toll Booths, was released in 2019.

Since then, his buzz has grown, recently being featured on Kash Doll’s latest, Oh Boy. Now, he’s back with his own single. Check out “Ready or Not” below.