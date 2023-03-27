AZUL, a buzzing 18-year-old recording artist coming out of Los Angeles, introduces himself to the mainstream with he release of his debut album, Rich Off Conversations. Available via 365, the 13-song debut tells the story of the emerging new artist’s rise from rags to riches and all the dangerous twists and turns in between. Featuring guest appearances by rarra and RobRaccs, AZUL formal introduction is filled with slick-talking rhymes, trendy production, and grandstanding from beginning to end.

Hailing from South Central, AZUL identifies himself as a product of his environment, where it’s not your normal living. “Growing up here you’re normal, isn’t everybody else’s,” he says in the press release. “You’re more likely to be introduced or offered things early in your adolescence. Walking to the store, you might see a girl you know doing prostitution, or your childhood friend who you grew up playing sports with probably died to gang violence.”

The debut’s standout tracks are “Where Would I Be,” “What God Gives,” and “Pilot.” Rich Off Conversations is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the rising star with big plans for 2023, including more new music and a follow-up album. AZUL credits 50 Cent as his inspiration to pursue music. Feel free to stay up-to-date on everything AZUL via social media.

