Olumide‘s Road To Riches album has been a non-stop success that continues to keep on giving for the holidays. After delivering the latest hits like “Flip” and “My Bank,” he continues to elevate the album’s momentum with the release of the music video for the album cut “Toxic In The City.” Olumide’s latest is the artist’s favorite track.

“My favorite track from the album,” he says. “It’s so honest, it’s so real. It feels cliche to say, It came from the soul, but it really did come from the soul. It’s just honest words. From the local scene to the nationwide scene, things we all know are toxic in life – how do you not let that affect you?”

Directed by Machina Media, Olumide strolls through the city rapping acrobatic lyrics about being the hottest and always repping the soil over the KILASI-produced track. “Toxic In The City” is joined by a 10-track body of work that comes laced with production by Serigo Cortez, FiveOhTrez, Vicious Varez Visions, Dizzee Beats, and Justin Loring. Road To Riches marks Olumide’s sixth album.

“Toxic In The City” is the perfect origin point for any newfound fan. Road To Riches is available everywhere via PGN Records. For more on Olumide, follow the rising star on social media.

Watch the new video for “Toxic In The City” below, and afterward, stream the full album here.