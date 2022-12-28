Alabama songbird Alexia Jayy gets into the holiday spirit and gifts fans with a new cover song in the holiday classic, “Let It Snow.” The holiday classic is a cover made famous by the iconic R&B group Boyz II Men in the 90s. And with soulful, energetic, and festive vocals, Jayy delivers a hypnotizing performance that will be talked about all the way into the new year.

2022 has been a great year for the rising songstress following being a background singer for chart-topping star Muni Long and the success of a string of hit songs, like “I Need A Man,” Who Raised You,” and “It Ain’t Easy.” After “Let It Snow,” feel free to follow Alexia Jayy’s journey in the new year via social media.

Stream Alexia Jayy’s new cover below.